Vt. Filmmaker To Recall Poet Ruth Jones July 8 At Colonial

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre will screen Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind a documentary about the visionary poet Ruth Stone made by Vermont filmmaker Nora Jacobson on Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.
A feature-length documentary, Ruth Stone forged her art out of loss, and inspired countless others to create, from her Vermont home. Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind includes archival footage and animation by poet/animator Bianca Stone. Both Jacobson and Stone will participate in a pre-show discussion of the film starting at 7:30 PM.
Ruth Stone was a promising young poet, living an idyllic life with her beloved husband, a poet and professor. When he died unexpectedly by suicide, Stone was destitute with three daughters to support. Though not well known outside of the poetry world, she won accolades and awards, such the National Book Award for Poetry, the Wallace Stevens Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, two Guggenheim Fellowships, the Delmore Schwartz Award, and was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
Stone’s house in Goshen became a pilgrimage for students, poets, friends and family members. There she inspired people to make art and write, not only through activities such as the “poetry game,” but by providing solace and support, surrounded by nature and camaraderie.
Filmmaker Nora Jacobson started her production company Off The Grid Productions in 1995. Before that, she had been teaching film at SUNY Purchase, The New School and other schools in the NY metropolitan area. Before that she had been making experimental films at the School of The Art Institute of Chicago.
The mission of the Friends of the Colonial is to inspire and invite participation in the cultural conversation by preserving and improving this historic landmark theatre, providing high-quality film and performing arts programming and quality family entertainment, and offering a vision of small-town revitalization based on the arts.
