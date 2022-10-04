The Vermont Philharmonic opens its 64th season with an Oct. 15 concert of music by new world composers – “though they may not be familiar names, audiences will come to love them,” says the Philharmonic’s Willie Docto.
The 7:30 p.m. program opens with Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, his interpretation of an elegant Cuban dance, with its nostalgic melodies, sexy rhythms, and great expressive freedom.
In a completely different mode, Florence Price’s Adoration (1951) is calm and serious, with a lovely melody. Price was African-American, a graduate of the New England Conservatory in 1906, underappreciated during her lifetime and for nearly 70 years after her death. It was only in 2009 that many of her over 300 compositions were found in her abandoned summer home and are starting to get the attention they deserve.
Deems Taylor was well known during his lifetime as the presenter of the New York Philharmonic’s radio broadcasts and as a music critic and writer. He was a skillful composer, evidenced by his pleasing Three Century Suite with five movements, including a saraband and a rigadoon.
Finally, Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 includes “lingering romantic melodies, blazing brass, soaring strings – a rich and satisfying orchestral experience,” Docto stated. Hanson wrote that he “aimed in this symphony to create a work that was young in spirit, lyrical and romantic in temperament, and simple and direct in expression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.