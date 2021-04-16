Walden, Craftsbury Artists Exhibiting at Satellite Gallery

LYNDONVILLE — Spring is in the air and the mood in Lyndonville’s Satellite Gallery is best described as light and playful.
At the gallery’s April show, “New Works,” abstract paintings by Craftbury Common artist Kathy Stark explore the use of texture and repeat imagery. She has used runic symbols, line, checkerboards and dots to create patterns with subtle coloration and modulating surfaces. “Since the mid 1970’s I have been fascinated with patterning: the movement and the image created by repeat motifs,” she says. “My work is intuitive, a process that is both planned and spontaneous.”
Stark has traveled extensively throughout Europe, Israel, Mexico and the United States, providing her with experiences that have inspired her creativity. After settling in New York City she exhibited frequently and became part of the 1980’s New York art community. From 1986-2000 she lived and painted in Nantucket, then moved to the Northeast Kingdom where she continues to work and exhibit regionally, nationally and abroad.
Walden’s Lian Brehm is an artist who loves to explore diverse materials. In 1973 she started working in clay, then explored many conventional and unconventional sculpture materials: plaster drywall, glass, wood, paper wasp nests, plant stalks, beeswax. Most recently her focus has been working sculpturally with handmade paper pulp.
A natural extension of her explorations resulted in the ceramic forms exhibited at the Satellite Gallery in “Return to Clay.” Her bowls and basket-like forms are mostly made of fired and painted paper clay which is essentially clay that has paper added to it. The paper strengthens the workability of the clay and burns out in the firing process, leaving a fairly porous and lightweight form. To these she applies acrylic paints, inks and drawing materials. Voids in the bowls allow light to pass through and cast shadows that become an integral part of the form. Her color is influenced by her extensive travels to Mexico and Japan.
A close look might reveal a tiny boat or a house contained in some of the bowls. “I began using the boat as a symbolic marker of my mother, an artist and huge influence in my life,” she said. “The boat symbolizes the afterdeath journey of the soul and creative spirit. The house symbolizes an abstracted space where the creative spirit might visit, or settle for some time.”
The Satellite Gallery is located at 71 Depot Street. COVID protocols are carefully followed. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12-4, or by appointment (802) 229-8317.
