Ward Hayden & Outliers Bring Honk Tonk To Dog Mountain

After its first cancellation in three seasons (due to thunder, lightning, and torrential rain), Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury returns Sunday, Aug. 4, with Boston rockabilly legends Ward Hayden & the Outliers at Dog Mountain,. Formerly known as Girls, Guns, & Glory, Ward Hayden & the Outliers anticipate sunny skies for their return to St. Jay since selling out Kingdom Taproom last summer. Vermont’s own Tim Brick, a burgeoning country star in Austin, returns to his Green Mountain roots to open the show.
Ward Hayden’s foray into early rock and old country music began with a fateful late night drive when he was frustrated with heartbreak, loss, and lame radio stations. Tired of spinning the radio dial, he popped one of his mom’s cassettes into the tape deck, and just like that, changed the trajectory of his life. “When I put these cassettes on the player in my Oldsmobile Delta ’88,” Hayden says, “all I could think was, ‘This is everything I’ve been searching for.’”
Hayden’s band The Outliers features Paul Dilley on upright electric bass, Josh Kiggans on drums, and Cody Nilsen on lead guitar and pedal steel for a high lonesome sound so authentic, Rolling Stone calls them, “a modern day Buddy Holly plus Dwight Yoakam divided by the Mavericks.” Their heart-wrenching ballads, foot-stomping rock tunes, and killer Hank Williams tributes have earned them a devoted fan base, leading to years of relentless touring in the U.S. and Europe.
Singer/songwriter and guitarist Tim Brick will open for Ward Hayden & the Outliers at Dog Mountain this Sunday. The son of a hard-living long distance trucker, Tim’s been entertaining live audiences since the age of 12 and has been honing his half-soulful, half-rowdy brand of country music ever since. A 2017 Tammie Award Best Country Album winner, Tim recently opened for Grammy winner Dan Tyminski at the 2018 Vermont State Fair.
Catch Ward Hayden & the Outliers with opening act Tim Brick at Dog Mountain this Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 22. The concerts are free, family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available), and carpooling is encouraged. Food and drink is available for sale. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. For a complete listing of bands scheduled to appear this year at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org.
