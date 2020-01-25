LYNDON — “Timeless,” a film that tracks world-class skiers and snowboarders by Warren Miller Entertainment, will be screened at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The screening, in Room 100 of the Academic and Student Activity Center, is open to the public by donation.
Miller, who lived in Washington state and died in 2018, was a legendary skiing filmmaker whose first skiing film was released in 1950. Longtime Sugarbush Resort ski instructor and chief recreational officer John Egan, a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame inductee, appeared in more than a dozen of Miller’s films.
For more information, email Katheryn.Ebner@NorthernVermont.edu.
The event is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
