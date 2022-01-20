ST. JOHNSBURY — The Back Room Gallery has a special exhibit running through the month of February, as patrons can view the vibrant painted lands of Dianne Taylor Moore in the pastels and oils display, “Let Us Fly Away.”
Located at NEK Artisans Guild on Railroad Street, Backroom Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Currently specializing in pastel paintings, Moore is from Chapel Hill, N.C. and currently resides in Waterford. An 1880 barn is her studio.
Her work has been noted for its energy, rhythm and vivid color. “Exaggerated reality” is the phrase used to describe her style of painting. Nature and its boldness is the foundation of her work. “The heart of my painting is the natural world and the soul is vivid color,” she states. “Bringing images of landscapes and animals to my canvases allows me to relive the joy of discovering them for the first time.”
Moore received a classic art school education, attending The Maryland Institute College of Art, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Illinois. After receiving a bachelor of fine arts degree from The Portland School of Art, she embarked on studio art career.
In 2000 she began studying in Taos, N.M. and working outdoors. However, Provence 2007 changed her painting forever. During an oil painting workshop in France she discovered pastels and a new, personal voice of expression. Since then she has painted, studied and exhibited pastels.
“Come and view Dianne’s vision as she sees the world,” says Backroom Gallery Curator James M. Frase-White. “It will help to chase away those winter blues with the brilliant color from France to the southwest of the US (and lovely New England in between).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.