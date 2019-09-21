Waterford Historical Society Meeting Featuring Discussion On Barn History

Waterford’s barns stand for large parts of the town’s history, but more and more often, their usefulness dwindles with changes in land use and even in the kind of farming being done. For example, the Gingue Farm, in the district where the Hill family resided in Waterford Hollow in the 1800s, has now left behind dairy farming, for the pleasure and adventure of diversified farming — going well beyond the farm’s traditional rows of sweet corn, to industrial hemp and grains for craft brewing.
But some barns carry so much history with them that the owners invest in keeping them standing, even without a farm use at this point. At the Sept. 25 Waterford Historical Society meeting, a special set of barns will be identified, as two WHS members demonstrate how some gentle digging around the barn foundations can reveal amazing details of daily life from more than a centure in our past.
Join the WHS at the Davies Memorial Library in Lower Waterford, on Wed. Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m., for this presentation from Donna Rae Heath and Craig Brown. Free to the public, partially accessible (rest room downstairs), and local refreshments on hand. For information: pikeprose@gmail.com.
