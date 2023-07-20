WATERFORD — The Waterford Historical Society is hosting a special program Wednesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library in Lower Waterford.
“Voices of Yesteryear” features four long-time residents originally videotaped as a panel in 1999 at Waterford School. Interviewed by Cindy Powers Davis, their recollections have been digitized into individual chapters. Supplementing their recollections are captions, maps and photographs to help viewers understand what rural life was like in the 20th century.
Patricia Wallace Powers talks about where she grew up on the Connecticut River in Upper Waterford, lost when Moore Dam was built in the 1950s. Dorothy Morrison, who worked in the post office and library, remembers a notable house fire that nearly claimed the village center of Lower Waterford.
Warren Blodgett talks about his ancestors’ move from Monroe, NH to the 150-acre Farr Farm on Duck Pond Road, and subsequent dairy farms operated by his great uncles in other sections of Waterford.
Bruce Willson recalls his parents’ arrival in Waterford from Granby; his birth on the farm established on Hale Road by one of Waterford’s original settlers, Cyrus Hill; going by horse to the West Waterford school; and discovering his grandmother once taught at the Graves School in Waterford Hollow. All four residents in the 1999 video have since passed away.
The historical society worked with video editor Dan Frye of Danville. Together they inserted captions, old and new photos, and maps from the WHS’s growing archive of collected ephemera, plus the town vault, to put each recollection into a meaningful context for present and future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.