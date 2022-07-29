Waterford Popup Museum Set For Aug. 7 Unveiling

WATERFORD — The Waterford Historical Society (WHS) and Union Baptist Church are partnering for a special community event Sunday, Aug. 7 at the UBC, to celebrate the town’s historic name change 225 years ago.
The 9:30 a.m. service will include a message from Pastor Clifton Bullock that includes a part of the congregation’s history when many of its parishioners worshipped in Lower Waterford. The service will also include a reading of the proclamation by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott that hails Waterford’s name change from Littleton on March 9, 1797. It will be presented by state Rep. Marcia Martel.
Following the one-hour service, the public will be able to see for the first time, artifacts stored in WHS members’ homes as well as the town vault. The exhibition will be located in the church’s large multi-purpose room on Route 5 north.
Exhibits will include a focus on the lost crossroads village of Upper Waterford, once connected by bridge to Pattenville, NH. Construction of Moore Dam for another hydroelectric power station and subsequent flooding of the valley with the Connecticut River resulted in a 3,500-acre reservoir also used for recreation.
Other exhibits will feature handheld farm tools from Ray-Don Farm, plus a photo album from the mid-century family operation; logging tools from the heyday of log drives down the Connecticut, and items discovered from archaeological digs around Waterford.
A display of fancy go-to-meeting hats, along with their stories, will be found next to a presentation of handmade quilts that have remained in one family for several generations.
Also expected is a demonstration on rug hooking with an array of finished rugs, including one that’s an homage to 15 Mile Falls. It was last seen during Barnet’s centennial celebration of the last long log drive in 2015.
WHS members will be on hand to answer questions and receive any artifacts or copies of family photos until 1:30 p.m. Recently, the WHS installed the first-ever town history display at the I-93 North Welcome Center.
This free event is one of four scheduled. The final community partner event takes place in October. It focuses on the history of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department and its 1985 construction of a fire station on Duck Pond Road. It will include up-to-date safety drills for homeowners
