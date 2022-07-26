Waterski Campers Have Another Great Summer

Steve Dolgin’s water ski camp on Harvey’s Lake finished up its 44th year earlier this month, approaching four and a half decades of education, recreation, and fundraising.
Dolgin, creator of the program The Art of Water Skiing, and his longtime staff of instructors and special guests, taught campers water skiing in three short days. All proceeds were donated to Catamount Arts.
This year’s instructors included Debbie Dolgin, Lucas Robillard, Kyle Berge, and Lily Spencer, all of whom donated their time to the camp. Many campers were new to water skiing, but through Dolgin and his staff’s instruction, every student managed to get up on skis.
The camp is open to participants ranging from four to 18 years old. Children are grouped according to skill level (novice, experienced, or expert), and all are encouraged to cheer for each other. The camp is staffed by former students of the camp, contributing further to a sense of community and ownership among participants.
Dolgin has donated proceeds from the camp to community nonprofits for all 44 years of the camp’s existence. Catamount Arts has been a long-time beneficiary, applying proceeds from the camp to additional arts and arts education programming.
“We are beyond grateful for this support,” said Jody Fried of Catamount Arts about the fundraiser. “Everyone generously donates their time and resources, and Steve enthusiastically donates all camp fees to Catamount Arts.”
