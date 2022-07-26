Waterski Campers Have Another Great Summer
Buy Now

Water ski camper Eoin Stone is watched by instructor Steve Dolgin at Harvey's Lake Water Ski Camp in 2019.

Steve Dolgin’s water ski camp on Harvey’s Lake finished up its 44th year earlier this month, approaching four and a half decades of education, recreation, and fundraising.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.