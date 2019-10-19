WBCN And The American Revolution Coming To Bethlehem

WBCN and The American Revolution is coming to New Hampshire. The award-winning festival crowd-pleaser, which profiles the Boston rock station that became a legendary force throughout the Northeast in the late 60s and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bethlehemcolonial.org.
“From its sneak preview screening at Cinequest in California to the DC Independent Film Festival, where it was named ‘Best Documentary,’ to IFF Boston, where it sold out a 900-seat screening, audiences across the country have been engaged, inspired, and invigorated by this film,” said filmmaker Bill Lichtenstein. “I’m very pleased that WBCN and The American Revolution will screen at the historic Colonial Theatre.”
A high-energy feature-length documentary, WBCN and The American Revolution follows a compelling cast of characters as their lives connect and intersect during the rise of the legendary radio station that became both a player in and a platform for the explosive rock ‘n roll counterculture, passionate anti-war movement, and burgeoning civil rights, women’s rights, and gay rights movements.
The film includes fresh first-person accounts from the station’s staff, as well as both newly filmed and archival material featuring leading political, social, cultural and musical figures of the day, including Noam Chomsky, Jane Fonda, Jerry Garcia, Abbie Hoffman, Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen, in his first radio interview, and Patti Smith, performing with her band in her first live radio broadcast.
Filmmaker Bill Lichtenstein is himself a WBCN veteran. He began working at the station in 1970 at the age of 14, first as a volunteer on the station’s Listener Line and later as a newscaster and announcer with his own program.
