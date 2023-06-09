HAVERHILL, N.H. — “Red at night, sailors’ delight.” That saying and other phrases have been used to forecast the weather. These sayings are known as “weatherlore,” and while most access a smart phone, radio or TV for weather forecasts, these time-tested proverbs continue to delight, amuse, and inform people who depend on the weather for their enjoyment or livelihood.
Mark Breen will share these sayings, and discuss which ones are more reliable in a 7 p.m. presentation “Weather Wise: The Science of Weatherlore” June 13 at Alumni Hall. He will examine how these sayings have evolved, and how most hold true to some very sound scientific principles. The talk is light and entertaining, and will be followed by questions, and the audience is welcome to share their favorite weather sayings.
Senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, Mark Breen has for over 40 years been the morning voice of weather on Vermont Public’s “An Eye on the Sky,” as well as several local radio stations. He is also the author of the children’s book, “The Kid’s Book of Weather Forecasting,” and the newly-printed “Aratus: Phenomenae.” Along with weather forecasting for radio and newspapers, his work at the museum involves teaching weather and science, as well as director for the Lyman Spitzer, Jr. Planetarium, Vermont’s only public planetarium.
Alumni Hall is located at 67 Court Street in the Haverhill Corner Historic District. For more information visit the library website at HaverhillLibraryNH.org.
