Weathervane Announces In-person Seating For Summer Mainstage Season

WHITEFIELD, NH — The Weathervane Theatre recently announced in-person seating will be available for performances of the Gerswhin musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It; Stephen Karam’s acclaimed comedy, Speech & Debate; and Heathers: The Musical.
Seating capacity for the performances will be at 20 percent. Households will be able to sit together in parties of four and all parties will be socially distanced at least six feet apart in the theatre. Patrons and staff are to wear masks at all times except when in their designated seating area for the performance.
Weathervane has employed Anthony Colacino, MD and Elisabeth Colacino, RN, CCRN, CNRN as Weathervane’s company medical staff. Weathervane company members are subject to daily examinations and temperature checks prior to reporting to work and were all required to quarantine for two weeks in artist housing upon their arrival.
