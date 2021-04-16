WHITEFIELD, NH — Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre, has announced their guest directors for Season 56.
Spanning June 26 - Oct. 10, Weathervane’s 56th season features 11 titles helmed by eight directors, including Broadway’s Chad Burris (Disaster!), Ellyn Marsh (She Loves Me), Christina Sajous (Green Day’s American Idiot) and Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), who is also a Weathervane alum.
“These singular artists are quite simply living Broadway history,” said Paulini. “Christina’s experience with Green Day’s American Idiot found her performing on the Grammy and the Tony Awards and now she will bring that to our artists and audiences. The humor Chad has shared with audiences in Broadway productions of The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and Mean Girls will lend itself to the hilarity of the disco musical Disaster!. Kevin’s unique history with the landmark Kinky Boots coupled with his long relationship with North Country audiences will make for an unforgettable production. As a member of several original Broadway companies, including Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman, Ellyn Marsh brings her expertise to the classic musical comedy She Loves Me.
“How lucky are we? I am humbled and excited.”
Additional directors for Season 56 include Nathaniel P. Claridad (Buyer and Cellar) and Weathervane alums Shinnerrie Jackson (The Mountaintop), Taryn Herman (The Addams Family) and Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini (Hello Dolly!, Amadeus, Pippin, Always…Patsy Cline). Weathervane also welcomes Tuan Malinowski in his Weathervane debut as choreographer for Pippin and Resident Choreographer Marisa Kirby will assume those duties for Hello Dolly! and Green Day’s American Idiot. Colin Keating returns for his 13th season as resident music director. Casting and additional creative team information will be announced soon.
Summer performances run Monday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with additional 2 p.m. matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays. All performances will be produced following local, state, CDC, and artist union COVID-19 guidelines.
