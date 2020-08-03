WHITEFIELD, NH — Weathervane Theatre kicks off its 55th anniversary season this week with the openings of three productions - Nice Work If You Can Get It, Speech & Debate, and Heathers: the Musical. Due to COVID-19 these productions are being live streamed; however a handful of in-person tickets are available for patrons to be part of the live capture audience. These productions will run in alternating rep August 3 - August 28.
Nice Work If You Can Get It
On the weekend of his marriage, a Jazz Age playboy gets involved with bootleggers, rumrunners and gold diggers, all to the tunes of George and Ira Gershwin (“Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It”). Filled with romance and exuberant production numbers, this Prohibition era screwball comedy is a surefire crowd pleaser. Co-directed and choreographed by Marisa Kirby and Ethan Paulini.
Speech & Debate
Three teenage misfits in Salem, Oregon discover they’re linked by a scandal. When one of them sets out to expose the truth, secrets become currency, the stakes get higher, and the trio’s connection grows deeper in Stephen Karam’s searching, fiercely funny comedy with music. Contains adult content - mature audiences only. Directed by Ethan Paulini.
Heathers: The Musical
A darkly delicious musical based on the 1988 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater where it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody. Contains adult content - mature audiences only. Directed by Ethan Paulini.
All three productions are headlined by members of Weathervane’s highly competitive and well-renowned Intern Company - Jaelyn Alexander, Connor Buonaccorsi, Sarah Cosgrove, Nicole Fluegge, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Sage Jepson, Paris Martino, Connor Macchi, Kennedy Sample, and Sunayna Smith. Rounding the performance company for these productions is Deborah McFadden Osborne and Weathervane Residential Professional Acting Company members Carrie Greenberg, Grace Livingston Kramer, and Lew Whitener.
The creative team for these productions includes Weathervane veterans Colin Keating (Music Direction), Marisa Kirby (Choreography), Rien Schlecht (Production Management/Costume Design/Scenic Design), Chad Rowe (Technical Direction) Hillary Jeffers (Costume Design), Hayley Christensen (Sound Design), Kay Cates (Properties Design), and Scout Hough (Lighting Design). Billy Smith is the stage manager.
These virtual performances will run in alternating rep with three original revues featuring Weathervane’s Residential Professional Acting Company August 3 - August 29th at 5PM (Sunday) and at 7:30 PM (Monday - Saturday).
