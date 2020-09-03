Weathervane Offers Free Musical Revue to the Public to Kick Off Inaugural Fall Season

The annual Bubble and Squeak will once again be free to the public at the Weathervane Theatre.
Bubble and Squeak is the annual season opener - an evening of song introducing North Country audiences to the upcoming season as well as the incredible resident company of artists bringing the productions to life. This year Bubble and Squeak will kick off Weathervane’s first fall season as opposed to the summer season (which concluded August 30th).
Weathervane recently made national headlines when it was approved by Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing American actors and stage managers in the theatre, to be the first theatre since the pandemic to produce an indoor theatrical performance with multiple performers.
“If ever there were a time to celebrate the Weathervane it is now! Bubble and Squeak is about family, familiar and new,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. In this challenging time, I can’t wait to share the incredible group of artists that will present the first ever fall season and collectively celebrate the resilience of the Weathervane.”
Unlike the summer season where performances were livestreamed, Bubble & Squeak, as well as the fall season, will be performed to in person audiences only. Audiences will be capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks are required on the premises. Complimentary disposable masks are available upon entry and sanitization stations are located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.
Additional changes for the health and safety of the artists, staff, and guests include no post-performance meet and greet, digital playbills and ticketing, contact tracing, and installation of a brand new HVAC/Air Purification System that not only filters the air, but provides heat and air conditioning. In addition to self-quarantining on the premises before the start of their contract, artists are subject to daily temperature checks and evaluations by company medical staff prior to reporting to work.
This year’s Bubble and Squeak on Saturday, September 5th will feature selections from the upcoming season (including Little Shop of Horrors and The World Goes ‘Round) as well as highlights from this past summer season. Curtain is at 7pm for this one night only event. Tickets are by reservation only through Weathervane’s Box Office.
