WHITEFIELD, NH — Weathervane Theatre is presenting North Country Shakes: A Dream Within a Dream this June.
Presented on Weathervane’s outdoor stage, this free programming will play June 16, 20, 21, 22, and 24 at 7 p.m., as well as June 17 and 18 at 5 p.m. Rain dates for this outdoor event are June 25 and 26.
North Country Shakes is an educational and artistic opportunity for students in Coös County and surrounding areas to experience Shakespeare how it’s meant to be experienced — seen and not read. Directed by Jorge Donoso, this new and original adaptation of Shakespeare’s works will bring audiences to the newly-constructed outdoor stage.
A Dream Within A Dream is a collection of Shakespeare’s most famous works including scenes from The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and more. Inspired by the magic and surrealism that illuminate the world of these plays, North Country Shakes introduces audiences to the weird sisters, a mischievous sprite, quarreling lovers, and even Queen Mab, the fairie’s midwife. “Movement and original soundscape drive the show creating a Shakespearean adventure like you’ve never seen before,” said the Weathervane’s Carrie Greenberg.
Representing a wide variety, the cast of North Country Shakes ranges from Broadway veterans to local schoolchildren. “For the last couple of seasons, we’ve not been able to have much community involvement in our programming due to the pandemic, but we couldn’t think of a better way to invite the community back than with North Country Shakes: A Dream Within A Dream,” said Donoso, North Country Shakes creator and director. “The ensemble, comprised of mostly local talent, is ready to take on Shakespeare’s classics in a way you’ve never seen before and the talent is going to blow your mind!”
Seating will start 30 minutes prior to the performance, and it is recommended patrons bring blankets/chairs. Chairs are available upon request and on a first come, first serve basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.