Weathervane Residencies Lead To Sept. 9 & 11 Shows

WHITEFIELD, NH — The Weathervane Theatre and Off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) recently announced Alex Carrera and Kelly Strandemo have been selected as Playwrights in Residence for the second annual OOTB Residency at the Weathervane.
“I am so honored to be able to once again collaborate with OOTB in expanding our commitment to fostering and developing new work, including Weathervane’s very first commission,” said producing artistic director Ethan Paulini. “What a special moment to allow our North Country audiences the chance to participate in and shape two new American plays.”
Liz Flemming, OOTB founding producing artistic director, adds: “I am unbelievably grateful to collaborate with the Weathervane Theatre on this new work initiative. OOTB and Weathervane have been developing new work in the North Country for three years now and it is always such a gift to both the artists and the community.”
The OOTB Residency at Weathervane Theatre is a week-long residency program where the two organizations will collaborate on supporting works in development. These emerging plays will receive rehearsals and a fully-staged reading at the Weathervane.
Carrera’s “Secretos” was selected from a nationwide search. Strandemo’s “Primary” was commissioned by the Weathervane after the success of Strandemo’s “The Congresswomen,” a political comedy that was part of Weathervane’s 2020 season.
Alex Carrera is an actor and writer with cerebral palsy originally from southern California, and graduated from UCal-San Diego with a B.A in Theatre in 2020. The writing residency with Out of the Box Theatrics and Weathervane Theatre is his first professional job since graduating.
In Secretos, Beatrice has a deadbeat husband, a dead-end janitorial job, a disabled son, an angsty teenage daughter… and a secret that binds this Mexican-American family together. The cast for Secretos features Alex Carrera, Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Daniel Hidalgo, Erik Keiser, Liv Lopez, Martha Thomas, and Michelle Zink Muñoz. It is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad. Secretos plays in person and virtually Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
Kelly Strandemo previously appeared at Weathervane in The Congresswomen, for which she also served as playwright/adapter. Strandemo has appeared on stage off-Broadway, regionally, and in London, and can be seen in the upcoming films Cardiff and B&B With Me. She holds a Master’s degree in classical acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Strandemo’s Primary takes place in New Hampshire. It’s an election year in the Granite State. The dwindling number of residents of a small town are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring the national attention they receive from their traditional Primary can continue. But when the new residents are anything but “traditional,” assumptions of each person’s primary desires are uncovered as they navigate how to pursue life, liberty and happiness as a community.
The cast for Primary features Avery Elledge, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Ira Kramer, Alex Lanning, Deborah Osborne, and Lew Whitener. Stage directions will be read by Jordan Applewhite, candidate for the N.H. House of Representatives. It is directed by Ethan Paulini. Primary plays virtually and in person on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.
In-person and livestream tickets are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org/ootbresidency. Check the website for COVID-19 seating policies.
