Weathervane’s ‘The Rainbow Fish Musical’ Plays July 21-28

Weathervane Theatre's Patchwork Players (l-r), Justine So, Jack Prisco, Jaheim Hugan, Evan Lilienthal, Langley Leilani, and Madison Mintzer, are in the upcoming play The Rainbow Fish Musical. (Photo by Marisa Kirby)
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players are presenting The Rainbow Fish Musical. This under-the-sea musical adventure, based on the award-winning book, will perform throughout the North Country July 19-28.
With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is beautiful and one-of-a-kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share its shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy and no longer adored, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus to learn the universal lessons of love, friendship, sharing, and kindness.
“I definitely had a poster of The Rainbow Fish on my wall as a child and its lessons still stick with me today,” said Weathervane marketing director Carrie Greenberg. “You’re never too old or too young to learn to be a little kinder and a little more thoughtful.”
Directed and choreographed by Weathervane intern program director Marisa Kirby, the music in the play is directed by Andrew Morrissey. The Rainbow Fish also features designs by Joseph Rivera (sound design), Rien Schlecht (set design), Kathryn Sutton (props and puppetry design), and Pyper K Williams (costume design). Additional creative team: Scout Hough (production manager), Emma Aldrich Jordan (stage manager) and Camden Dalie Keech (technical director).
Composing the cast of The Rainbow Fish are the 2023 Patchwork Players, six early-career artists selected from a nationwide search. They are Jaheim Hugan (Baldwin Wallace University), Langley Leilani (University of Utah), Evan Lilienthal (Baldwin Wallace University), Madison Mintzer (University of Central Florida), Jack Prisco (Baldwin Wallace University), and Justine So (Rollins College). Madison Mintzer, Justine So, and Joseph Rivera all appear courtesy of the William Daniel Mills Theatre Program of Central Florida.
For the fourth consecutive season, performances will be held outside as part of the Picnic with Patchwork series. Performances are held every Friday at 11 a.m. In case of rain, alternate arrangements will be made.
In addition to performances at the Weathervane (July 21 and 28), The Rainbow Fish will also play on the road at Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre (Wednesday, July 19), the Lions Club Community Field in Lisbon (Tuesday, July 25) and Colebrook’s Great North Woods Center for the Arts (Wednesday, July 26). All performances are at 11 a.m.
