WHITEFIELD, NH — The Weathervane Theatre Alumni Association announced the 20th annual alumni show - Our Original Drummer Boy: A Tribute to Gibbs Murray - will be performed on Sunday at p.m.
This special benefit performance is in honor of Gibbs Murray, celebrating his 80th birthday and the 54th season at the Weathervane Theatre. A long-time summer resident of Whitefield, Murray has been influential to the artistic growth of the North Country for more than half a century. A man of many talents on stage and off, Murray’s work can currently be seen in the scenic design of three current Weathervane Mainstage productions (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Murray is also the creator of all of Weathervane logos and each season draws by hand unique logos for each Mainstage production.
Our Original Drummer Boy: A Tribute to Gibbs Murray will be performed at the Weathervane Theatre - 389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, N.H. This special performance, directed by Brandi Varnell and Brendan O’Brien, will feature Weathervane Theatre alumni Kirsti Carnahan, Deborah Jean Templin, Lydian Devere, Nicole Sakowitz, Brandi Varnell, Rick Farrar, Jeff Zadroga, Jay Johnson, Kameron Kierce, and other returning alumni. The performance will support the Weathervane Theatre Alumni Association. Tickets can be purchased online at weathervanetheatre.org or by phone at 603-837-9322.
