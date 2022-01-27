Weathervane Theatre Approved For Challenge America Award

WHITEFIELD, NH — Weathervane Theatre was recently approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award to support North Country Shakes.
North Country Shakes is an educational and artistic opportunity for students all throughout Coös County and surrounding areas, “to experience Shakespeare how it’s meant to be experienced – seen and not read,” said Jorge Donoso, Weathervane director of development.
Challenge America grants offer support primarily to small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to populations that have limited access to the arts due to geography, ethnicity, economics or disability.
This project will provide theatre to the North Country through a free Shakespeare in the park initiative outside the Weathervane this June. The Weathervane’s is among 168 projects across America totaling $1,680,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2022 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Weathervane Theatre that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA acting chair, Ann Eilers. “The Weathervane is among organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access for people to find joy through the arts.”
After a 20-year absence, Shakespeare found its way back onto the Weathervane mainstage in the midst of the pandemic to much acclaim and has found its way into Weathervane programming ever since. “After the success of both Brush Up Your Shakespeare in 2020, and Shakespeare workshops offered to enrolled campers in 2021, we could not be more excited to bring North Country Shakes to life,” Weathervane Marketing Director Carrie Greenberg stated.
