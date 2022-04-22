Weathervane Theatre Gears Up For Auditions For 57th Season

Deborah McFadden Osborne (foreground) plays staunchly religious Clara Nowak, mother of Ruth and Beverly (background) in the Weathervane Theatre's 2020 comedy "Miracle At South Division St." (Photo by Lew Whitener)
WHITEFIELD, NH — Weathervane Theatre has announced auditions for its upcoming 57th season-opening on June 8.
Opportunities include the play Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl, the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, and North Country Shakes by Jorge Donoso. North Country Shakes is a new and original adaptation of Shakespeare’s works and will be performed on the new Weathervane outdoor stage.
Auditions for all productions will take place at Weathervane Theatre’s rehearsal space, The Grange, 35 Maple St. in Whitefield. All ages are welcome.
Auditions for Eurydice and North Country Shakes will be held Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those auditioning should be prepared to present a Shakespeare monologue (does not need to be memorized). Auditionees may prepare a Shakespeare monologue of their choice or can select one from Weathervane’s website to perform. North Country Shakes starts rehearsals May 23, with performances running June 16-24. Eurydice starts rehearsals June 13 and performs in rep July 1 through Aug. 5.
Auditions for Jesus Christ Superstar will be Monday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. Auditionees should provide clearly-marked sheet music and be prepared to perform 60 seconds of a song in the style of the show. Jesus Christ Superstar performs in rep Aug. 8 through Sept. 4 with rehearsals starting in mid-July.
