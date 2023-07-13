WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Weathervane Theatre is introducing a new programming initiative, “Nights of Northern Lights” Entertainment Series. Featuring musical performances by Broadway’s The Randy Andys (an homage to the Andrews Sisters featuring pop hits of today), jazz vocalist Ashley Warwick, and the country & western band Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny.
The Randy Andys was the first show of the series on July 12. Singing contemporary songs - Lizzo, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Michael Jackson - with a wink and a nod to a bygone era, the Randy Andys are noted by Broadway World as “musically stunning and comedically brilliant. The Randy Andys serve sass and nostalgia in equal measure.” Featuring 2019 Weathervane alum Alison Mahoney, The Randy Andys were accompanied by the Season 58 Weathervane Band with a special appearance by Jorge Donoso.
On Friday, July 14, jazz with Ashley Warwick Featuring Krimson Krewe comes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Ashley Warwick is an in-demand, expressive jazz vocalist with a lush, velvet tone, shaped by the golden era of torch singers and moody jazz clubs. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, and a faculty member in the Music Business and Industry department at NVU-Lyndon.
She’ll be accompanied by The Krimson Krewe, from Concord, N.H. Driven by their love of New Orleans music, the Krimson Krewe joins Warwick on stage for the first time at The Weathervane, bringing the special sauce to spice up the night.
The mood switches to foot stomping for the next show in the Nights of Northern Lights series, with Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. Playing the classics from the golden age of country and western, “this band is a root’n, toot’n good time. Hootin’ and hollerin’ are encouraged and they always abide by the Code of The West,” says the Weathervane’s Carrie Greenberg. “Sing and dance along to songs by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Montana, and more.”
