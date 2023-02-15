WHITEFIELD — Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire’s Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of PRIMARY, a new play by Kelly Strandemo, Monday, February 27, in New York City, and Tuesday the 28th at ART/NY’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.
Directed by Weathervane producing artistic director Ethan Paulini, PRIMARY will star Emmy and Tony Award-winner Debra Monk and Broadway’s Michael X Martin (Ragtime, 9 to 5, My Fair Lady), along with Kathy Deitch, and Robert H Fowler. Rounding out the cast are Jason Xing Hart, Kimi Handa Brown, Liz Flemming and Michael J Connolly with stage management by Egypt Dixon.
PRIMARY will make its world premiere October 11-14 at the Weathervane. Last fall it hosted a staged reading of Primary. The play marks the theatre’s first commission.
It’s election season in the Granite State. The dwindling number of residents of a small town are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring the national attention they receive from their traditional New Hampshire midnight primary can continue. But when the new residents are anything but “traditional,” assumptions of each person’s primary desires are uncovered as they navigate how to pursue life, liberty, and happiness as a community.
While PRIMARY uses New Hampshire’s traditional voting legacy as a catalyst, the story centers on the changing demographics and personal interplay of small-town life.
