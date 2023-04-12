Week-long Circus Smirkus Camp Set April 24-28

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a Circus Smirkus April Vacation camp for children ages 6-18.
The camp will run Monday-Friday, April 24-28 at Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall. Participants can attend either of two sessions: morning session will meet from 9 a.m.-noon, and afternoon session from 1-4 p.m.
Presented by Circus Smirkus and Catamount Arts, professional circus artists will coach participants in juggling, acrobatics, balance, clowning, and more. Kids stay active by tossing objects, tumbling across the floor, forming human pyramids, and clowning with friends. No experience is necessary. Vacation camp will conclude with a student performance at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the ArtPort.
Regardless of ability to pay, anyone interested in payment plans or scholarships for the camp may call Anne at 802-748-2600, ext. 109. Parents of participants under the age of 18 must fill out an online enrollment form after paying for camp.
Circus Smirkus seeks to inspire kids of all ages to develop artistic, athletic, and life skills through the power of performance. Smirkus offers three programs – Residencies, Smirkus Camp, and Big Top Tour – that blend the best of circus tradition and contemporary practice that challenge kids to perform and live to the best of their abilities.
