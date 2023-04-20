LANCASTER, N.H. — Every Monday night at 7 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library offers an array of programs when teens and tweens can bring a friend, a laptop, iPod, iPad, nook, kindle, etc. to the library, relax and explore what the library has to offer. The library has magazines, books, games, puzzles, free wi-fi and more.
Spring season kicks off Monday, May 1 with Bottle Wrapping. May 8 will be STEAM Night, while Lego Olympics will be on May 15. May 22 brings BINGO for Books. Teen/Tween night is for youth in Grade 6 and up.
Carnival Creations: Carnival Creations, which will be held Tuesdays beginning May 2, is a 6-week Lego Spike program. Each week participants will use the Lego Spike kit and a Lego app to solve problem, code and work as a team. This program is for children in Grade 3-5.
There will also be six weeks of arts and crafts Wednesdays beginning May 3. Children in Grade 1 and up are welcome. Doll Club will be held Saturday May 6 at 10 a.m. for children ages five and up.
Regular Programming: Wonderplay is held every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. for children ages 0-3 years. Story Hour is held Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. This program is for children ages 3-5. Lego Club is held Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m. beginning May 4. Game and Puzzle Day is held Fridays beginning May 5 at 3 p.m.
Contact the library at 603-788-3352 for more information about these or any other upcoming events. Registration is required for all after school and weekend programs. Children under the age of seevn must be accompanied by an adult, unless enrolled in a program.
