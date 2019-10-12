The Friends of the Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster will be holding their annual Columbus Day weekend book sale today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale includes not only books but also audiotapes, CDs, puzzles, games and much more. Paperback books and videos will sell for 50 cents and all other items for $ 1 each from 9 a.m. until noon. As usual everything becomes part of the “dollar a bag” sale at noon and will continue at that price as long as there are items on the shelf. Bags will be provided.

