The Weeks Memorial Library Annual Doll Club Tea Party will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
After tea and treats, children 5 years old and older will be crafting winter hats for dolls.
Register by calling the library: 603-788-3352, email: wml@myfairpoint.net or online registration: http://www.weekslib.org/activity-sign-up.html. Contact Ronnie Buckman at the library with any questions.
