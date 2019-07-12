LANCASTER, N.H. — Musicians from the North Country Chamber Players will be at the Weeks Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 17, at 3 p.m., to present a fun and interactive concert for children.
The players will introduce the audience to the various instruments and demonstrate how they produce sounds, range of notes and what makes the instrument “sing.” The chamber players will also play a few pieces and answer questions. This is a wonderful opportunity get a “up close” look at these instruments and the talented musicians who play them.
For more information, contact the Weeks Memorial Library at 603-788-3352.
