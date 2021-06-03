WEST BURKE — The West Burke Village park will host the annual Strawberry Festival on Friday, June 25 from 4-7 p.m.
Enjoy pizza, BBQ and your annual shortcake. The Runaway Tomato food truck and Smokin’ Somethin’ BBQ will both be there, and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert, with proceeds to benefit the Chamber of Commerce. The band Tritium Well will be performing, with dancing encouraged.
Folks from Kingdom Trails will also be at the event with maps, trail info and pedal-powered smoothies. One Burke will also be there with info and updates on current projects. The park is on Route 5A, across the street from Aldrich’s Store.
For more info, visit burkevermont.com or email burkechamber@burkevermont.com.
