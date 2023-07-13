“What if I told you that your family was killed for no reason at all? Now ask yourself: What would I do?”
This question is posed to the audience in the opening scene of “Plan A,” a film playing at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
Guest speaker, Dr. Kate DeConinck, will introduce the film at 6:30 p.m.
“Plan A” is based on the incredible but true story of “Nakam, the Avengers,” a group of Jewish vigilante men and women who, after surviving the Holocaust, vow to avenge the death of their people – “an eye for an eye, six million for six million.”
Set in 1945 at the end of World War II, Max (played by August Diehl), a survivor of Auschwitz, returns to his home in search of his wife and child, but is repulsed and threatened by his German neighbor who has taken over his house.
His search ends in horror when he learns that the Nazis murdered his wife and child with hundreds of other Jews in the camps.
Full of rage and with nothing left to live for other than revenge, Max helps the Jewish Brigade, soldiers from Palestine under the British command, to find and execute Germans accused of taking part of Hitler’s “final solution.”
When the brigade is called off, Max finds the “Nakam” Avengers in Nuremberg with their dynamic leader Abba Kovner, who plans to seek revenge on all of the German people by poisoning the water system throughout Germany, a bold and dangerous secret operation.
It is terrifying to know that although Max’s story is fiction, Nakam really existed and their leader, Abba Kovner, actually did seek out ways of obtaining a poison to get his revenge upon the entire country: “six million for the six million.”
At the heart of the story are the complex emotions of Max, who at first is disturbed by the cold-bloodedness of hunting down, torturing, and killing German civilians accused of being accessories or silent witnesses by the Jewish Brigade.
But he comes to sympathize with their position as time goes on.
Max is a product of survivor’s guilt, having lost everything that made his life worth living.
While he wants revenge, he also wants justice, which he finds to be a completely different thing.
DeConinck, the guest speaker, is the director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
As an anthropologist of religion, her expertise is in religion in the wake of mass atrocities.
Her first major research project investigated meaning-making and framings of religion in lower Manhattan after 9/11.
Trained in trauma-informed practices, DeConinck has gone on to work on other projects that center on the experiences of individuals and communities that have endured life-shattering events. Some of her other areas of interest include material culture, storytelling and ritualization, memorialization and memory, world religions, and interfaith studies.
The Colonial’s box office opens at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., ticket holders are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments on the theater patio.
DeConinck will stay at the conclusion of the film to share final comments and answer audience questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.