White Mountain Jewish Film Festival To Feature ‘The German Doctor’ Aug. 8

“The German Doctor,” a suspense-filled, eerie thriller based on history is the next event in the White Mountain Jewish Film Festival set for Thursday, August 8, at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, NH. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a ticketholder reception on the Colonial patio. At 6:30, Marjorie Agosin, noted author, poet, and professor, will introduce this film which was submitted by Argentina for the Best Foreign Language Film category of the 2014 Academy Awards.
Director-Producer-Writer Lucia Puenza created this film about Joseph Mengele, portrayed by Alex Brendemuhl, living under a new name, Helmut Gregor, and living in exile in Argentina. The German doctor meets an Argentinean family and follows them on a long road to a town where the family plans to start a new life. Eva and Enzo and their three children welcome the doctor into their home, a family-owned hotel, and entrust their frail daughter Lilith to his care, not realizing that they are harboring one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.
Gregor/Mengele convinces the family that growth hormones will help Lilith grow stronger, and then shows great interest in their newborn premature twins. At the same time, Israeli Mossad agents are closing in on him to bring him to justice.
Critic Peter Bradshaw (Guardian) noted, “The film combines the muscular force of a Forsythian thriller with something purely eerie, static, and atmospheric. Brendemuhl brings a refrigerated menace to his role.”
Guest speaker Marjorie Agosin, daughter of Jewish parents who fled Europe, was raised in Chile. The family moved to the United States in 1969 to escape the military coup that overthrew Salvador Allende’s socialist government. She received a BA from the University of Georgia and an MA and PhD from Indiana University.
Agosin, who writes primarily in Spanish, frequently invokes themes of displacement and immigration in her poetry. In an interview with “Blackbird,” she says, “I feel that I don’t belong. I feel like a stranger, which is very good for a poet, to feel like a stranger.”
In her scholarship and creative work, Agosin focuses on social justice, feminism, and remembrance. She has received numerous honors and awards for her writing and work as a human rights activist, including a Jeanette Rankin Award in Human rights and a United Nations Leadership Award for Human Rights. The Chilean government honored her with a Gabriela Mistral Medal for Lifetime Achievement in 2000. Agosin is the Luella LaMer Slaner Professor in Latin American studies and a professor of Spanish and Latin American literature at Wellesley College.
