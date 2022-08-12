BETHLEHEM, NH — Imagine this scene: In 1959, a disillusioned group of old friends, back from the days of the Jewish resistance during World War II, rob a van delivering cash to the Romanian National Bank in broad daylight, staged as if they were shooting a movie. The four men and one woman are caught, put on trial in a Romanian-style kangaroo court and receive death sentences. However, before they are executed, they are forced to re-enact the robbery in what Romanian authorities call an “educational film.”
“Yes, it sounds too far-fetched to be believed — except that this reenactment of a reenactment is a true story!” says Colonial publicist, Eileen Regen.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the White Mountain Jewish Film Festival presents that “reenactment of a reenactment” in the 2013 film “Closer to The Moon” at the Colonial Theatre. The festival reception begins at 6 p.m. on Colonial’s outdoor patio. At 6:30, guest speaker Rick Winston will introduce the film. He will stay for a Q & A session when the lights go up at the end of the film.
The story is told through the eyes of several characters: Virgil (Harry Lloyd, “Game of Thrones”), a café waiter who later becomes the cameraman for the filmed re-enactment; Mark Strong (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Zero Dark 30”) who plays Max Rosenthal the intrepid leader of the “Rosenthal Gang,” with Alice (Vera Farmiga, “Up in the Air,” “Down to the Bone”); a political science academic, Iorguu (Christian McKay, “Me and Orson Wells”); a history professor, Dumi (Tim Pliester, “Bohemian Rhapsody”); a rocket scientist; and Razvan (Joe Armstrong,), a respected journalist.
What prompted these five well-respected Jewish Communists to steal banknotes that were worthless outside of Romania? Was it a Zionist plot or a conspiracy to pay for sending Jews to Israel? Why commit a crime that would inevitably lead to a death sentence?
“The secret remains with Virgil and you, the audience!” Regen says. “The facts surrounding the actual case are not pretty, but Director Nae Caranfil (“Filantropica,” “The Rest is Silence”) transforms this little-remembered historical event into a cleverly written and boldly directed dark, comedic, absurdist drama.”
At the conclusion of the film, actual black and white footage of the true reenactment of the robbery by the “Loanid Gang” (or Rosenthal Gang as called in the film) are shown as the end credits roll.
The film was nominated for 11 and won 9 GOPO Awards (Romanian version of the Academy Awards) in 2014, including Best Film, Best Actor for Mark Strong, Harry Lloyd and Vera Farmiga, and Best Director and Screenplay for Nae Caranfil. Although the film has been released to DVD and streaming services, it has had a very limited release in theaters outside of Romania.
Rick Winston was co-owner of Montpelier’s Savoy Theatre for 29 years and served as program director of the Green Mountain Film Festival for 14 years. He has presented film lectures throughout the Vermont, and is the author of “Red Scare in the Green Mountains, Vermont, in the McCarthy Era 1946-1960.”
Tickets are on sale at the Colonial box office on the evening of the presentation, or on line at: https://tickets.catamountarts.org/categories/white%20mountain%20jewish%20fil m%20festival
