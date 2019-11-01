Students from the White Mountain School in Bethlehem will be exhibiting a range of original artwork for the month of November at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in Bethlehem, N.H. There will be an opening reception today from 7 to 9 p.m.
Presenting artists, in their own words:
ALEX GOGGIN
I am an eighteen-year-old photographer from Burlington, Vermont. I have been shooting film for 2 years though this is my first gallery exhibition. The main cameras I use are Minolta XE-7, Olympus OM-1, and a Rolleiflex 3.5F Tessar. My favorite subjects to photograph are landscapes, architecture, and autos. I enjoy film photography so much because it is a visceral experience. Each step is so tactile and requires significant forethought in order to achieve the desired result. I continue to shoot on film because it provides me with a break from the constant stimulation of modern life, it slows me down.
JIM CHEN
Historical context (Pieces): The two art pieces I have submitted are part of my project regarding Chinese forced demolition. Because of the urgent need to develop the domestic economy, many people are deprived of the right to own their houses and forced to accept governmental contracts to sell their house for infrastructure development. In conventional Chinese concepts, women and jobless people fighting for their property rights are deemed burdens of society, while their voices are weakened. This is a tragedy of the early 21st century China and has been improved throughout continual governmental efforts.
CLAUDINE AOUN
I’m a two year junior at The White Mountain School. I started doing pottery last year as a basic class and fell in love with it. I didn’t take another class after the first one and continued on my own. I went to Portland, Maine to get materials and use the studio at the school to improve my skills and create sellable artwork that people can enjoy for years.
ZOË SIMON
I am a Junior at the White Mountain School who values art, music, and freedom of expression. Art has always been an outlet for my creativity and emotions, and helps me to relieve stress. Growing up in a family of artists, I was exposed to artistic expression at a young age. Whether it was painting, a papier-mâché pig or working on pieces for my AP studio art class, art, in many ways, has shaped who I am today. My favorite media include charcoal pencil, collage, ink and wash, and acrylic paint. When I’m not in the art studio, you can find me in the music room, hanging out with friends and family, or working on the school farm.
Other featured students: Phoebe Ross, Hazelle Swanson, Christine Martin, Francesca Ippolito and Claire Shames.
