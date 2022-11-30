White Mountain Voices Christmas Concert Returns

This file photo from 2020 shows members of the White Mountains Camerata ahead of a traditional choral Christmas program. This year, the camerata - now called White Mountain Voices - will perform on Dec. 17 in Lancaster and Dec. 18 in Littleton. (Contributed Photo)

The North Country’s only community chamber choir, White Mountain Voices (formerly White Mts. Camerata) presents its beloved Christmas program, this year in two venues: Lancaster Congregational Church on Saturday Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Littleton Congregational Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Both venues have handicapped access.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.