White Mountain Voices Christmas Concert Returns

This file photo from 2020 shows members of the White Mountains Camerata ahead of a traditional choral Christmas program. This year, the camerata - now called White Mountain Voices - will perform on Dec. 17 in Lancaster and Dec. 18 in Littleton. (Contributed Photo)
The North Country’s only community chamber choir, White Mountain Voices (formerly White Mts. Camerata) presents its beloved Christmas program, this year in two venues: Lancaster Congregational Church on Saturday Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Littleton Congregational Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Both venues have handicapped access.
This year, the area’s newest choral ensemble presents a perfect Baroque gem, Magnificat by Durante paired with the 20th-century masterwork, Rejoice in the Lamb by Benjamin Britten.
“It’s the most ambitious work we’ve undertaken in our six-year history,” said Music Director Victoria Cole. “A magnificent poem, challenging driving rhythms, and a work-out for our organist – that’s the Britten. We’re lucky to have organist Joseph Hansalik able to play this musically-sophisticated piece.”
The program also includes beloved carols and anthems of the season, plus the ever-popular sing-along. Who doesn’t love singing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas in a packed church?
Entrance is with suggested donation of $15. Under 18 is free. More information online at www.whitemountainscamerata.org. Contact Music Director Victoria Cole with any questions at 603-823-8125.
