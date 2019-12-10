White Mountains Camerata To Perform A Ceremony Of Carols

“The story of the composition of Britten’s Ceremony of Carols really speaks to us now,” said Camerata Music Director.
It was wartime, 1942, and Britain was engaged with the Allies in a struggle for her life against the forces of Nazi Germany. Famed British composer Benjamin Britten had been in the U.S., but decided he needed to go home. So he boarded a ship which cautiously zigzagged its way across the Atlantic, stopping once in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Britten went ashore and found a bookstore where he picked up The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems, a collection of medieval verse. There he found the texts that make up what became one of the choral masterpieces of the 20th century: A Ceremony of Carols.
The White Mountains Camerata presents its holiday concerts on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Littleton. One of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most well-known cantatas, #61 Come Redeemer of Our Race,” is featured along with the masterwork A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten. Some favorites of the season by Vaughan Williams, John Rutter, Herbert Howells, and Berlioz round out the selections of Christmas music. Guest soloist baritone Lucas Weiss is featured. Well-known area pianist and organist Joseph Hansalik will accompany and lead an audience carol sing-along.
Tickets are by donation at the door, under 18 is free.
