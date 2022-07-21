Set amidst elegant summer homes of New England, Christina Holbrook’s debut novel, All the Flowers of the Mountain, is the story of Michael Pearce, a small-town boy who skis, plays guitar, and is destined to run his father’s hardware store; and Kit Morgan, a restless, troubled daughter of a wealthy New York family vacationing in the White Mountains.
Michael’s ambitions are ignited by this young woman—he grows determined that their future will be together. But Kit dreams of becoming an artist and her struggle with a mysterious event from the past leads her to a deadly showdown by summer’s end, and decisions that will break Michael’s heart.
Holbrook, who spent her real-life summers in the White Mountains, captures the dark complexities of family secrets and the painful choices we face when the need to set one’s own course in the world opposes the demands of the heart.
“This book is a ‘love letter’ to New Hampshire,” says Holbrook, “a place where I spent such a transformative period of my life.” The book includes mentions of Granite State favorites like Polly’s Pancake Parlor, The Sugar Hill Sampler, and the Thayer Hotel.
Holbrook is currently experiencing another transformative period in her life. In March 2022, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which left the future uncertain for her and for her novel. Recognizing that time is of the essence, Sunroom Studios offered to accelerate the publication schedule so that she will see this book in print no matter what happens.
Both the novel and Holbrook’s personal story have won the hearts of the publishing crew. All the Flowers of the Mountain reminds readers that love ultimately prevails despite trauma and loss and the uncertainties of life. “This book deserves a place beside Our Town, Peyton Place and On Golden Pond, through its unforgettable plot; lyrical yet profound prose; and grand descriptions of the natural beauty of New Hampshire,” said reader Beth D’Ovidio.
Holbrook is a member of the New Hampshire Writers’ Project. For more background on the book, visit christinaholbrook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.