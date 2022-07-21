Set amidst elegant summer homes of New England, Christina Holbrook’s debut novel, All the Flowers of the Mountain, is the story of Michael Pearce, a small-town boy who skis, plays guitar, and is destined to run his father’s hardware store; and Kit Morgan, a restless, troubled daughter of a wealthy New York family vacationing in the White Mountains.

