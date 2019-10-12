WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The Whitefield Community Baptist Church will hold its annual Harvest Supper Saturday, Oct. 19. All are invited. Open seating is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Take-out dinners can be picked up between 4:30 and 4:45. Those wishing take-outs are encouraged to call ahead at 603-837-2469.
The Harvest Supper is a full turkey dinner with all the fixings. Dinner is served buffet style. Dessert is an array of homemade pies as well as apple crisp. The proceeds of the dinner benefit the local ministries of the church.
Community Baptist Church is located at 27 Jefferson Road, across from the post office in Whitefield. For more information call the church at 603-837-2469, or visit the church’s website at www.cbc1816.church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.