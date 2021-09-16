WHITEFIELD, N.H. — In honor of National Comic Book Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, Whitefield Public Library invites families and kids of all ages to stop by on that date at 10 a.m. to watch the Marvel Comics classic Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
At this free event, popcorn, chips, and refreshments will be provided, plus every child will receive a superhero mask and a bracelet that they can wear during the movie and take home with them. Also, kids will have an opportunity before the film begins to create Captain America’s shield, as well as design their very own comic book covers.
Those interested can register by calling 603-837-2030 or emailing whitefieldpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
