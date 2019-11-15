The public is invited to attend the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Jay Peak Clip and Reels Theater, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Environmentally-focused independent films will be shown. There will be door prizes as well as raffle items. Food and drink will be available to be purchased and some snacks will be provided. For more information and tickets; https://www.vtwsr.org/wild-and-scenic-film-festival.
