Wildlife Artist Rosemary Conroy Kicks Off ‘Arts At Adair’ Series Aug. 7

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Adair Country Inn and Restaurant launches the inaugural event in its “Arts at Adair” series with a month-long exhibition of the colorful paintings of contemporary wildlife artist Rosemary Conroy, whose work celebrates the beauty, mystery and wonder of the natural world.
On display at Adair from Aug. 7 through Sept. 9, the “Into the Wild” exhibition begins with a meet and greet opportunity with Rosemary at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
During each gathering, she will give a short presentation followed by time for conversations with guests. Following current COVID-19 recommendations, social distancing measures will be in place, and attendees must wear masks.
In 2017, New Hampshire Magazine named Rosemary as one of “eleven women artists to watch.” Her paintings were featured earlier this summer in a solo exhibition, “Wild Things,” at the WREN Gallery in Bethlehem.
See her paintings and learn more about Rosemary at www.rosemaryconroyart.com.
Reservations are not required, but are encouraged, for the free meet and greet. To reserve a spot please call Adair at 603-444-2600.
