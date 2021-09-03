Will Patton Trio to Perform at York Street Meeting House

The Will Patton Trio performs at Lyndon’s York Street Meeting House Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 pm.
Combine a jazz/choro mandolinist with a symphony violinist playing bluegrass and hot swing, add a lifelong guitarist equally at home with flatpicking fiddle tunes and fiery Gypsy jazz solos, stir in a little rock attitude and season for 20 years in small clubs and large concert and you get some idea of the music of the Will Patton Trio. Led by renowned jazz mandolinist Will Patton, the Trio deftly blends these many musical genres into a seamless whole, focusing on high-energy improvisation and group interaction. Their repertoire, featuring fiery Brazilian sambas and folk waltzes, gentle choros and hot Gypsy jazz, takes you on a musical journey from a Parisian bistro to a plaza in the heart of Rio, and back home again to your front porch.
Mandolinist and all-around string wizard Will Patton, also well known for his fine bass playing, draws a strong influence from jazz, Gypsy, and Brazilian music. His collaborations with the manouche guitarist Ninine Garcia from Paris, documented in the cds “Peripherque” and “String Theory” have been enthusiastically reviewed both in the U.S. and abroad. He teaches jazz mandolin at Jay Ungar and Molly Mason’s Ashokan Camp and the Django in June Festival at Smith College. He has performed with Mose Allison and his bands have opened for such acts as Ray Charles, Bonnie Raitt and Van Morrison.
Guitarist Dono Schabner played in Italian wedding bands as a young teenager in the New York area before hitting the road with funk and R & B bands, touring all over the world. He settled in Stowe, Vt. and is a first call player for jazz, country and rock bands throughout New England.
Violinist David Gusakov‘s lifetime career has ranged from classical, as a member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra since 1973, to hard-driving Bluegrass with Pine Island and Banjo Dan & The Midnight Plowboys. He has performed with such luminaries as Vassar Clemens, Emmylou Harris, Peter Rowan and John Denver. Born in the heartland of America, Gusakov has traveled the world with his fiddle as his passport, and currently teaches music in his Bristol studio.
“… an astoundingly rich musical stew flavored with jazz, choro, folk and other influences … a unique blend of musicality, passion and respect sets this band apart as a special experience.” ~ Mandolin Magazine.
