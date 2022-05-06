William Forchion Performs “Emancipation” May 14 At ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Brattleboro-based spoken word poet, filmmaker, podcast host, clown, stuntman and educator, William Forchion will perform his latest show “Emancipation,” May 14 at Catamount ArtPort, as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to engage audiences with performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive, uplifting messages from the Black artist community.
Emancipation takes its name from the Marcus Garvey quote, “We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery,” and takes audiences on a journey guided by Forchion, described as “a mastermind entertainer and truly revolutionary thinker.”
Emancipation is the artistic evolution of Forchion’s 2020 original solo performance “Spirit Dance: a conversation with the ancestors,” addressing issues of race, identity, power and purpose. The show is an interactive experience of song, chant, poetry and ritual incantation.
Forchion creates art that connects audiences to promote emotional, spiritual and mental growth. He is the author of “Billosophy: Meditations on God, Movement, and Miracles,” and two poetry collections: “Sacred & Sacrosanct” and “#APoemADay.” Forchion hosts a podcast, “Billosophy 101,” and has been a cultural exchange Ambassador for the Arts for the U.S. State Department.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among two percent of applicants to receive a prestigious National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre Clemmons Farm in Charlotte.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN).
Admission to see William Forchion’s Emancipation at Catamount Arts ArtPort on Saturday, May 14, is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. To reserve free tickets and learn about updated COVID-safety protocols for this venue, visit www.catamountarts.org. For more information about the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series or Clemmons Family Farm arts and education programming, visit clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
