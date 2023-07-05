Wimbiscus Exhibit Showing At NVRH’s Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is showing a new exhibit, “4:00 AM Passion,” by Robin Wimbiscus. The exhibit runs until August 28.
Wimbiscus, the recipient of the 2018 Outstanding Professional Performance Award by the Council for Children with Behavioral Disorders, has taught visual art for over 20 years in therapeutic high schools throughout Vermont. She is currently assistant director and an art teacher at the Arlington School in St Johnsbury.
“I love the stillness of the early morning,” Wimbiscus said. “During COVID I created pieces that made me and my grandchildren, Max and Bailey, laugh… The graphite pieces and the oil paintings of driftwood are challenging, meditative, and escape time. However, the commissioned Pet Portraits seem to be the most personal. I greet each pet every morning by name and we begin our unspoken conversations. Each drawing takes several weeks to create, and I always feel blessed with the time I was able to spend on them.”
Wimbiscus has won several fine art competitions and published two books: “Somewhere in the Garden,” a children’s alphabet book, and “Understanding the Meaning of Color,” a dictionary of the meaning of color, and a guide for using the Intuitive Art Method. She has also created illustrations for such publications as Chelsea Green, Organic Gardener and Mother Earth News.
The Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. For more information, contact art gallery curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or at 802-748-7313.
