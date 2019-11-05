The Northeast Kingdom Wind Symphony will perform a fall concert on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the North Country Union Junior High School gym. The group was founded in 1995 by the late Dr. James W. Chapman.
For this Veterans Day event, director Peter Storrings will lead the group through a program of songs and marches by American composers. The concert opens with Daughters of Texas March, written by John Philip Sousa at the request of an all-girls school in Denton, Texas. Next up is Clare Grundman’s American Folk Rhapsody no. 1, a lovely concert band treatment of four old American folk songs. The central piece of this Veterans Day concert is Mayhew Lake’s 1930 arrangement titled Over There: A Selection of American World War Songs. This extensive medley features nine songs from the wartime era, including the title song, “The Rose of No Man’s Land,” and “K-K-K-Katy.” The program continues with Hoagy Carmichael’s unforgettable Star Dust, featuring Kevin Emerson on trumpet and Steve Wheeler on alto saxophone. All of us who only knew Scott Joplin’s ragtime music will be intrigued by Combination March, which remarkably contains none of the composer’s trademark syncopated rhythms. The program concludes with another visit to the Great American Songbook, this time with a medley of Harold Arlen tunes that includes “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “That Old Black Magic.”
Enjoy an evening of stirring concert band selections presented by this community ensemble of musicians from all around northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Anyone inspired to join the band as a performer is welcome to attend rehearsals for the NEK Wind Symphony’s Spring Concert. Practices for that concert will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m., beginning in March, in the NCUJHS band room. Contact director Peter Storrings at North Country Union Junior High School for more information.
