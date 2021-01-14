Winter Coffee House Goes Virtual In Peacham

Peacham Library will host its annual Coffee House live music series with online performances each month from January through April.
Music and camaraderie to warm up winter evenings is at the heart of the Coffee House series. Performances will be hosted virtually, and viewers can tune in via Zoom or Facebook at 7 p.m. the following Saturdays: Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3.
The Coffee House will feature performances by local acts Deb n’ Dean, Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Carol Hausner, and Pipe & Slippers, and a guest appearance by Vermont’s own Pete’s Posse. Community members are invited to join in during a virtual open mic at the end of each show. All performances are free.
Performance Lineup: Feb. 6, Deb ‘n Dean; March 6, Fifth Business; April 3, doubleheader with Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Carol Hausner, and Pete’s Posse.
About The Performers: Deb ‘n Dean, otherwise known as Debbie Gray and Dean Bornstein, are an acoustic/electric duo who perform an energetic variety of pop, country, and blues music. Combining acoustic and electric guitar and bass for a more eclectic sound, they have played solo gigs and with bands across Vermont and New Hampshire. Fifth Business is a crowd favorite, rejoining the folks of Peacham for (at least) their sixth year in a row to fight the chill of winter by huddling around the metaphorical fires of song and mirth. Due to COVID restrictions, they are calling themselves “Fifths of Business” for this special performance, with performers calling in from multiple households.
Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Carol Hausner capture the essence of the traditional, roots, and original music they perform. Carol Hausner’s passions are traditional and contemporary bluegrass and roots music. “Doc” Kaplan, though classically trained, loves the blues and the Grateful Dead, and has been playing both for many years.
Vermont’s own trad-roots power trio Pete’s Posse is down to a duo due to pandemic cross-border travel restrictions. Calling in from their home studio in Burlington, Pete Sutherland and Oliver Scanlon will tap into many traditions from the north to south, and east to west, to distill a distinct sound that is completely their own.
