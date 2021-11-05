ST. JOHNSBURY — With COVID (hopefully) coming under control and foliage season coming to an end, Christmas holiday events are beginning to shape up in St. Johnsbury, the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country.
Plans are being developed by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce for a weekend of holiday activities Dec. 10-11, 2021. “St. J Sparkles” is the theme of the weekend, says St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake. Plans now call for it to get underway Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. Businesses will stay open until 8 p.m. that night, and activities are planned on the street and at the Welcome Center.
The next day, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., kid- and family-focused events are planned. As of now, Santa Claus will be spreading his holiday cheer, “and we may have a couple of animals for a petting zoo, hayrides…we’re also working on the possibility for dropoff child care,” Sewake said on Oct. 20.
Plans are also in the works for light-themed activities involving stained-glass artists. According to Andrea Otto of Catamount Arts, StJ Art on the Street’s winter show will be up that weekend, featuring stained glass artists. Details are still being worked out about locations and artists, but the stained glass art will be featured in a few different storefront windows along Eastern Ave. and possibly Railroad St.
Other holiday activities begin before then. The Light Up St. J commercial and residential home decoration contest, not held last year because of the pandemic, is on again this year, and launches on Nov. 26 or 27, Sewake noted. The Shop Local Incentive will also get underway then. “We encourage people to make eight purchases at local businesses, then they can turn [receipts] in at the Welcome Center,” she said, adding that patrons would get an insulated camping mug.
LYNDON: Plans are still being developed for this year’s holiday activities, according to Chamber secretary Cheryl McMahon. According to the Lyndon Freighthouse website, the North Pole Express train excursions are canceled this year “due to the ongoing pandemic.”
LITTLETON: According to the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce website, the Christmas parade returns after a year’s absence due to COVID. Set for Friday, Nov. 26 from noon-1 p.m., the theme of this, the 34th annual Littleton Christmas Parade is “Christmas Stories based on Books, TV & Film.” It starts at the former Hitchiner parking lot off Beacon St., and proceeds down Union & Main Streets to behind the Littleton Fire Department.
Messages left with the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Newport, and the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce were not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.