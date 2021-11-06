This calendar was compiled in the fall and details may change or events may be canceled, so please check the information before leaving home. Mask and vaccine requirements are included for events where they’re listed prominently on their website; please keep a mask and proof of vaccine on hand for all events.
ONGOING EVENTS:
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – Storytime at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Tuesdays at 6 p.m. – Restore & Recover at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall. For info: courtstreetarts.org
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – Nature Buddies Playgroup at Fairbanks Museum. For info: fairbanksmuseum.org
Wednesdays at 10:45 a.m. – Arts & Crafts at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. – Drums Alive Sessions, St. Kieran Arts Center. For info: stkieranarts.org
Thursdays at 10 a.m. – Storytime at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. – Bilingual Reading Help at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Thursdays at 6 p.m. – Restore & Recover at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall. For info: courtstreetarts.org
Fridays at 10 a.m. – Nature Buddies Playgroup at Fairbanks Museum. For info: fairbanksmuseum.org
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. – Acorn Club Storytime at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. For info: stjathenaeum.org
Fridays at 10:45 a.m. – Arts & Crafts at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Fridays at 2 p.m. – Computer class at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. – Family fun time at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Saturdays at 11 a.m. – Maskerspace at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. – Code Club at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Saturday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. - Patti Casey with the Wicked Fine Players, masks required, at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For info: highlandartsvt.org
Sunday, Nov. 7
12:55 p.m. – Bolshoi Ballet Live: Spartacus, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
3 p.m. - Sleeping Indoors, Old Church Theater at Bradford Academy. For info: oldchurchtheater.org
Monday, Nov. 8
8 p.m. - Wendy Eisenberg Bent Ring Release Show, masks and proof of vaccination required, at The Loading Dock. For info: theloadingdocknh.com
Tuesday, Nov. 9
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Thursday, Nov. 11
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: King Lear, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Nov. 12
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 13
1 p.m. - A Notch Above Photography Club, open to anyone regardless of skill level, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: doctortim@wildblue.net
7 p.m. - Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night, masks and proof of vaccination required, at ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall. For info: www.catamountarts.org
7 p.m. - Veteran’s Day Concert at United Community Church, St. Johnsbury. For info: stjohnsburyband.org
Sunday, Nov. 14
12:55 p.m. – Bolshoi Ballet Live: Spartacus, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
2 p.m. - Josee Vachon, French-Canadian Traditional Music, at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. For info: www.stkieranarts.org
3 p.m. - Sleeping Indoors, Old Church Theater at Bradford Academy. For info: oldchurchtheater.org
Monday, Nov. 15
Tuesday, Nov. 16
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Thursday, Nov. 18
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Nov. 19
6 p.m. - Warren Miller’s 72nd Film: Winter Starts Now at Burke Mountain Hotel. For info: skiburke.com
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 20
7 p.m. - Le Vent Du Nord, masks required, at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For info: highlandartsvt.org
Sunday, Nov. 21
3 p.m. - Make Your Own Simple Earrings with Laura Jamison, at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
Monday, Nov. 22
Tuesday, Nov. 23
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Thursday, Nov. 25
9 a.m. - Wobble N Gobble Race, walk/run through Franconia, at Iron Furnace Brewing, Franconia. For info: lafayetterecreation.weebly.com
Friday, Nov. 26
12 p.m. - Littleton Christmas Parade at Main Street, Littleton. For info: littletonareachamber.com
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 27
7 p.m. - Bread and Puppet Theater: The domestic resurrection obligation show, masks required, at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For info: highlandartsvt.org
Sunday, Nov. 28
3 p.m. - Bread and Puppet Theater: The domestic resurrection obligation show, masks required, at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For info: highlandartsvt.org
Time TBD – St. Johnsbury Band Holiday Concert, location TBD. For info: stjohnsburyband.org
Monday, Nov. 29
Tuesday, Nov. 30
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Dec. 1
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series: The Legacy of Nicholas Black Elk, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum / Virtual. For info: vermonthumanities.org
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series: A Journalist’s Unique Corner on Vermont History, at Goodrich Memorial Library, Norwich. For info: vermonthumanities.org
Thursday, Dec. 2
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Dec. 4
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Eurydice, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
7 p.m. - Boston Brass for the Holidays, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Peacham Congregational Church. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Sunday, Dec. 5
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Eurydice, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
1 p.m. - Birch Bark Ornaments, for adults and high school students, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
7 p.m. - Viva MOMIX Forever, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Monday, Dec. 6
Tuesday, Dec. 7
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
6:30 p.m. - Club de lecture - Reading club in French, at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
7 p.m. - Glenn Miller Orchestra: In the Mood for Holiday Spirit Concert at Omni Mt. Washington Resort. For info: www.brettonwoods.com
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Thursday, Dec. 9
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: Skylight, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Dec. 10
St J Sparkles Holiday Weekend at St. Johnsbury. For info: discoverstjohnsbury.com
6 p.m. - Town of Jay Tree Lighting. For info: jayvt.com
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Dec. 11
7 a.m. - The Rodrigues Sprints, freestyle sprints, all-comers competition, at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: The Magic Flute, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
1 p.m. - A Notch Above Photography Club, open to anyone regardless of skill level, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: doctortim@wildblue.net
2 p.m. - Dueling Pianos at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. For info: www.stkieranarts.org
5 p.m. - Kingdom Trails Community Chat, an informal chat with KT Executive Director, at Kingdom Trails Welcome Center. For info: kingdomtrails.org
Sunday, Dec. 12
7 a.m. - The Kendall Classic, 10k loop, at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
10 a.m. - Tapestry Needle Felt Class with Neysa Russo at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
3 p.m. - Youth Make Your Own Gifts with Laura Jamison at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
Monday, Dec. 13
Tuesday, Dec. 14
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Thursday, Dec. 16
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: Skylight, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Dec. 17
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Dec. 18
8:30 a.m. - Basket Making Class with Ray Lagasse at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: The Magic Flute, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
4 p.m. - Jay Area Gear Exchange, buy, sell, or trade lightly used gear, at Jay Peak Resort. For info: jaypeakresort.com
7:30 p.m. - Roomful of Blues, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall. For info: www.courtstreetarts.org
Sunday, Dec. 19
12:55 p.m. - Bolshoi Ballet Live: The Nutcracker, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
3 p.m. - Make Your Own Bangles with Laura Jamison at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
Monday, Dec. 20
Tuesday, Dec. 21
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Thursday, Dec. 23
Monday, Dec. 27
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Thursday, Dec. 30
Friday, Dec. 31
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
7:45 p.m. - All Wheel for the Arts Car Raffle at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
First Night North 2022 at St. Johnsbury. For info: catamountarts.org
Saturday, Jan. 1
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Cinderella, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
6 p.m. - Warren Miller’s 72nd Film: Winter Starts Now at Burke Mountain Hotel. For info: skiburke.com
Monday, Jan. 3
Tuesday, Jan. 4
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
6:30 p.m. - Club de lecture - Reading club in French at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Wednesday, Jan. 5
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - One Hundred Years of Solitude: The Bible of Latin America, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum / Virtual. For info: vermonthumanities.org
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - 21st Century Refugees, at Goodrich Memorial Library, Norwich. For info: vermonthumanities.org
Thursday, Jan. 6
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Jan. 7
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Jan. 8
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Cinderella, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
1 p.m. - A Notch Above Photography Club, open to anyone regardless of skill level, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: doctortim@wildblue.net
Sunday, Jan. 9
10 a.m. - Tapestry Needle Felt Class with Neysa Russo at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
Monday, Jan. 10
Tuesday, Jan. 11
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Thursday, Jan. 13
7 p.m. - National Theatre Live: Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Friday, Jan. 14
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Jan. 15
Sunday, Jan. 16
10 a.m. - Craftsbury Scramble, sprints at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
Monday, Jan. 17
Tuesday, Jan. 18
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Thursday, Jan. 20
Friday, Jan. 21
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Jan. 22
Sunday, Jan. 23
12:55 p.m. - Bolshoi Ballet Live: Jewels, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Monday, Jan. 24
Tuesday, Jan. 25
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Thursday, Jan. 27
Friday, Jan. 28
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Jan. 29
7 a.m. - Craftsbury Marathon Ski Festival, classic races at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Rigoletto, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
7 p.m. - Paula Poundstone, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Sunday, Jan. 30
7 a.m. - Craftsbury Marathon Ski Festival, freestyle races at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
12:55 p.m. - Bolshoi Ballet Live: Jewels, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
3 p.m. - Shtrykov–Tanaka Duo, clarinet and piano, at St. Johnsbury South Church. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Monday, Jan. 31
Tuesday, Feb. 1
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
6:30 p.m. - Club de lecture - Reading club in French, at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Wednesday, Feb. 2
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - Lucy Terry Prince: Witness, Voice and Poetics within the American Tradition, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum / Virtual. For info: vermonthumanities.org
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - Rethinking the Classics, at Goodrich Memorial Library, Norwich. For info: vermonthumanities.org
Thursday, Feb. 3
Friday, Feb. 4
7 a.m. - Henchey Memorial Carnival, elite cross-country ski races at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 5
7 a.m. - Henchey Memorial Carnival, elite cross-country ski races at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Rigoletto, masks and proof of vaccination required at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Sunday, Feb. 6
7 a.m. - Henchey Memorial Carnival, elite cross-country ski races at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. For info: craftsbury.com
10 a.m. - Tapestry Needle Felt Class with Neysa Russo at Littleton Studio School. For info: littletonstudioschool.org
Monday, Feb. 7
Tuesday, Feb. 8
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Thursday, Feb. 10
Friday, Feb. 11
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 12
1 p.m. - A Notch Above Photography Club, open to anyone regardless of skill level, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: doctortim@wildblue.net
Monday, Feb. 14
Tuesday, Feb. 15
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
7 p.m. - Polish Baltic Philharmonic Orchestra, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Thursday, Feb. 17
Friday, Feb. 18
7 p.m. - Father Daughter Dance, 4th grade and up, at Gateway Center, Newport. For info: newportrecreation.org
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 19
5:30 p.m. - Father Daughter Dance, 4th grade and under, at Gateway Center, Newport. For info: newportrecreation.org
Sunday, Feb. 20
5:30 p.m. - Father Daughter Dance, 4th grade and under, at Gateway Center, Newport. For info: newportrecreation.org
Monday, Feb. 21
7 p.m. - A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Fuller Hall. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Tuesday, Feb. 22
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Thursday, Feb. 24
6 p.m. - Warren Miller’s 72nd Film: Winter Starts Now at Burke Mountain Hotel. For info: skiburke.com
Friday, Feb. 25
Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival at EastSide Restaurant, Newport. For info: kingdomgames.co
4 p.m. - Newport Winter Festival - Fireworks in the evening, at Prouty Beach, Newport. For info: newportrecreation.org
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 26
Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival at EastSide Restaurant, Newport. For info: kingdomgames.co
Sunday, Feb. 27
Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival at EastSide Restaurant, Newport. For info: kingdomgames.co
Monday, Feb. 28
Tuesday, March 1
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
6:30 p.m. - Club de lecture - Reading club in French, at Haskell Free Library. For info: haskellopera.com
Wednesday, March 2
7 p.m. - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. For info: www.catamountarts.org
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - Vast Library of the Female Mind: The life and poetry of Ruth Stone, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum / Virtual. For info: vermonthumanities.org
7 p.m. - Vermont Humanities Lecture Series - The Art of the Haiku, at Goodrich Memorial Library, Norwich. For info: vermonthumanities.org
Thursday, March 3
Friday, March 4
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, March 5
Sunday, March 6
12:55 p.m. - Bolshoi Ballet Live: Swan Lake, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
Monday, March 7
Tuesday, March 8
10:30 a.m. - Preschool story time, for kids ages 2-5 and their caregivers, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: 603-869-2409
Wednesday, March 9
Thursday, March 10
Friday, March 11
7:30 p.m. - White Mountain Scottish Country Dances at Lancaster Town Hall. For info: billtobinharp@gmail.com
Saturday, March 12
12:55 p.m. - Metropolitan Opera Live: Ariadne auf Naxos, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
1 p.m. - A Notch Above Photography Club, open to anyone regardless of skill level, at Bethlehem Public Library. For info: doctortim@wildblue.net
Sunday, March 13
12:55 p.m. - Bolshoi Ballet Live: Swan Lake, masks and proof of vaccination required, at Catamount Arts Center. For info: www.catamountarts.org
3 p.m. - Gleb Ivanov, piano, at St. Johnsbury South Church. For info: www.catamountarts.org
