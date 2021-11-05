Avid outdoorsman and writer Gary Moore is quick to admit that wintertime hikes are quite different than during the year’s other three seasons.
“I’m not going to say I enjoy winter hiking that much,” he said. “I enjoy the challenge of winter hiking. But it’s cold and it’s hard slogging — generally on snowshoes or using crampons.”
Moore, 75, normally frequents Vermont and New Hampshire’s lower peaks during the region’s long snow season, with three near his home in Bradford capturing most of his attention: Tucker Mountain in Newbury, Wrights Mountain in Bradford and Gile Mountain in Norwich.
However, once a year — usually on New Year’s Eve — Moore gets together his wool layers, wind pants, microspikes, hats, goggles, jackets, multiple pairs of mittens, insulated water bottles, shock-absorbing trekking poles and heads to bed early. The next day, Jan. 1, he, along with various friends and acquaintances, attempts to summit the 4,802-foot Mount Moosilauke in the Western White Mountains: a peak Moore grew up looking at every morning.
“I call that my mountain,” he said. “It’s the only 4000-footer that I hike now.”
What started in January 1995 as a winter day hike with his brother Randy has now become a tradition observed by many across the region. Moore’s New Year’s hike up the Glencliff trail was featured on New Hampshire PBS’ Windows to the Wild in 2012 and re-run at least once a year since, encouraging others to attempt the journey themselves.
“It’s grown and grown and grown,” he said. “There are times when it’s hard to count [the hikers on Moosilauke]. Generally, there are about 75 or 80 people … that’s a lot [for January].”
“It’s winter, so you’ve got your face covered and everything else,” Moore said. “But the standard is ‘happy new year’ and most of those people we only see once a year. There are regulars we look for … we’ve all become friends.”
At best, the exposed summit of Moosilauke is blustery and cold — hardly a spot to pause and celebrate the new year that’s begun. At worst, it can be impossible to navigate; Moore himself has almost lost his way in blinding winter weather conditions.
Because of this, the tradition is to stop in the “saddle” between the South and North Peak to layer up, drink a small bottle of champagne and eat some lunch.
“It’s just really fun,” Moore said.
When the Windows to the Wild episode about Moore’s tradition was filmed, unseasonably warm weather graced Moosilauke’s summit.
“It was ridiculously warm … so that really got a lot of people interested,” he said. “But a lot of years it’s bitter up there and you can’t even see the next cairn, so it can be a shock to some people.”
“I spend a lot of time emphasizing: don’t be stupid,” Moore said, having served for twenty years as a member of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team. “Be willing to turn back from any hike, not just in winter. That’s how people get in trouble.”
While Moore’s longtime New Years’ tradition has inspired many to attempt Moosilauke, the state of Vermont more recently began a push for everyone to celebrate the New Year with any sort of First Day Hike. While the state generally offers guided hikes in state parks on Jan. 1, this was put on hiatus last year due to COVID-19.
For a First Day hike in the Northeast Kingdom or North Country, Moore has a slew of recommendations ranging from the ever-popular short-and-sweet Artist’s Bluff or Bald Mountain trails in Franconia Notch to the Owls Head Trail in Groton State Forest to the 1.8-mile out-and-back at Kilburn Crags in Littleton.
For those who seek solitude or shy away from the crowds, Moore encourages folks to check out the trails in Darling State Forest, the lesser-known sections of Willoughby State Forest or the Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area.
This year, Moore again plans to attempt Moosilauke.
“Well, probably,” he said. “It depends on the weather.”
