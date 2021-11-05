ST. JOHNSBURY — Next year will mark 40 years since Mark Breen, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s senior meteorologist, has been following weather patterns and researching the museum’s more than 100 years of weather records to predict coming weather trends.
And as another winter season draws near, Breen says he’s not waiting too long to get his winter tires on and to get his wood pellets stacked in the garage, based on what he’s seeing.
“The things that I’m focusing in on is we’ve had a very mild October, we finally had a frost this weekend,” said Breen. “It’s the latest for the first frost at the museum in our records - going back to 1894.”
Breen said, “There’s no question that the temperatures at the museum have been warming up.”
He said two indicators of a possible colder winter are a wet October and the presence of a warm pool of water in the north Pacific, which has been seen ahead of some of our colder winters.
“It’s one those 60/40 things, it’s not a guarantee of a cold later winter/early spring period, but there may be some late snows in late March and frustratingly into early April,” he said.
He continued, “I’m going to be prepared. I don’t wait too long to get my winter tires on my car, and I want to make sure my wood pellets are stacked in the garage, and I’m going to sit back and hope for a White Christmas!”
Of the science of weather predictions, Breen said, “I have made some specific forecasts in the past, and I still offer opinions, but I don’t make a black and white forecast of the winter. This is a science and occupation all unto itself, and I’ve got enough challenges trying to calculate tomorrow’s weather, to say nothing of January!”
“I do, though, follow this fairly closely, and I can offer some insights to what is happening, and how I think that may impact our weather this winter,” he said.
Breen explained the drivers that he pays attention to, “First, the ocean temperature patterns appear to be the biggest driver of weather patterns, so I am always watching the Pacific, where temperatures at the Equator give us what are called El Nino (when temperatures are warm), and La Nina, (cold). This influences the development and paths of storms over the Pacific, which, being the largest ocean, has the largest impact on global weather patterns. This year we have the opposite situation from last year, La Nina rather than El Nino.”
“The idea is that there are certain cycles or patterns that people have been keeping track of and observing, for example we had a very wet summer, so you go back and look at other years that have had wet summers, and you say, ‘ok, what was the winter like after that?’ and sometimes there is a trend,” explained Breen.
When there’s a wet August, “Seventy percent of the winters that follow are snowy,” he said.
It was not an exceptionally wet August, he said. “So that’s one of the things that I’m looking at.”
History Of Winter Weather Predictions
“People have been trying to predict the winter about as long as there has been winter … people really wanted to know what kind of winter they were facing, and so people looked for all kinds of clues, essentially from nature,” he said in an email.
Animals storing lots of nuts or fruit were indicators of a coming cold winter. Heavier furs on animals was another indication. “Geese flying south early, or early frosts, or differences in the harvest, often meant a hard winter was on the way,” he said.
“Over time, science became involved, and observations, and that trend has continued to the present day, with a slowly developing, slowly improving understanding of how our weather systems work. That has been noticeable in our day-to-day predictions, where accuracy has improved considerably, though never perfect!” said Breen.
Asked about the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Breen had no problem conversing on that trusty old resource: he’s a big-time enthusiast about the classic, relied-upon publication.
“I am a huge fan of the Old Farmer’s Almanac for a couple of reasons. First of all, I’ve been reading it since I was a kid, so I actually have Old Farmer’s Almanacs going back to the 60s pretty much every year. The astronomy information is top-notch. That’s one of the reasons almanacs even exist, it was to publish information about the moon and the sun and eventually things like eclipses and things like that, and that’s been true for hundreds of years.”
Breen continued, “And then there’s the weather and some of it I would call it ‘charming’ which isn’t terribly scientific,” he said, referencing phrases like ‘periods of showers’ in the almanacs, “I’m not really too focused on that, but their long-range predictions, what’s the winter and the summer going to be like, and some of that is done essentially the same way that most long-range weather forecasting is done.”
